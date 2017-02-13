Meaningful political education

Politics is a thorny subject. In Malta, it undoubtedly un­leashes mixed feelings. Scandal, mudslinging, patronage and intense partisanship tend to sully the role of politics as a mission and a public service.

The pervasive role of partisan politics leads to a highly charged political atmosphere. Children and youths are often exposed to the main political debates and controversies. The drive to lower the voting age to 16 is undoubtedly a tacit recognition of the high levels of political engagement many youths feel.

This is a positive development were it not for the fact that more needs to be done to ensure that individuals develop into active and informed citizens. In Malta, politics tends to be intrinsically associated with partisanship.

The end result is that, from a very young age, individuals perceive the world through a very narrow partisan lens dictated by the narrative of one of the two mainstream political parties. Others believe politics is “dirty” or “boring” and they, therefore, acquire an intense dislike for the subject.

The effect of this is two-fold. In adulthood, they can either show sheer indifference and willful ignorance of the facts or simply develop into grown individuals acting like Pavlov’s dogs – salivating at the mere prospect of political patronage and parroting every word party apparatchiks say. There are exceptions; however, two swallows do not a summer make.

The need to introduce some level of political education in schools is acutely felt. Perhaps, it is even a prerequisite to active and informed citizenship. The impression many people may get is that politics is the prerogative of the political parties – politics has become a synonym for partisanship.

However, politics is a much more than that. It involves institutions which should be free of partisan interference; it demands a basic knowledge of history in order to question the narratives peddled by political parties and it permeates every aspect of daily life including (but not limited to) art, literature and broadcasting.

Politics also involves ground-breaking concepts such as the Constitution – a pact between those who govern and those who are governed. It highlights the fact that, in a democracy where the rule of law is strong, those who govern cannot do as they please. No one should be above the law and power is limited and kept in check by several structures.

The need to introduce some level of political education in schools is acutely felt. Perhaps, it is even a prerequisite to active and informed citizenship

Democracy and the rule of law are in themselves important elements in a healthy pluralistic society. This pluralism goes beyond the traditional triumvirate of Maltese public life which consists of the two main political parties and the Church.

Indeed, there is a myriad of ways in which one can be political without being partisan. The proliferation of NGOs has offered several opportunities for activism and campaigning while a free press is one of the several unofficial checks and balances of power and authority.

In Malta, ‘politics’ are often parochial and introspective. However, developments in Malta are usually shaped by a much larger and much more significant international context. Basic knowledge of the international scenario, with its supranational organisations, intergovernmental structures, regional powers and geopolitical concerns, is an equally important aspect of active and informed citizenship.

Klaus Rothe, a key researcher in the field which examines the synergy between politics and students argues that there are two elements which should be included in any programme which seeks to introduce politics to a young audience. They include the strengthening of fundamental values and an awareness of the political decision-making process.

These are two important factors which should begin to demystify many complex issues. At the heart of politics lies the fact that basic problems can be contentious. Competing interests often demand that issues are approached with an independent mind and an ability to dissect the arguments put forward. The manner with which information is approached and interpreted is thus a key element in the way one exercises their democratic right.

This right enables individuals to take a more active part in shaping their society. It allows the individual to understand that there is a personal stake involved with issues concerning the economy, the natural environment, the urban environment, society, education and the wider world.

Both the individual and society stand to lose when students are not given the tools to engage meaningfully with these themes at a young age. One would simply be condemning the student to have their worldview shaped by partisan narratives and media fads. Such an education has the added benefit of strengthening free and independent thought – undoubtedly a dangerous concept in various circles.

Nonetheless, democracy is an organic concept which depends on informed and engaged citizens in order for it to thrive. Without this element, voting merely becomes a rubber stamp for the diktats of elites and their interests.

andre.deb@gmail.com

André DeBattista is an independent researcher in the field of politics and international relations.