Estonian women rule in lawn mower race on ice

Two Estonian women slid to victory in the annual 12 hour Leikkuri LeMans lawn mower ice grand prix in Finland on Saturday, battling tough conditions.

Estonian lawn mower racing champions Anna and Stella of Team Votikmetsa Naised (Votikmetsa women) crossed the line in first place, taking great pleasure in beating their male compatriots.

The race was held outside the rural town of Lavia in southern Finland on the frozen lake Karhijarvi, some 200km (124 miles) northeast of Helsinki.

Competitors included entrants from Switzerland, Germany, the United Kingdom, Estonia and of course Finland.

Drivers had 12 hours to complete as many laps as possible around the 850 metres (2,788 feet) course.

With temperatures dropping as low as minus four degrees centigrade, conditions were challenging, but Britain's "Going Commando" team led the pack for four hours before punctures forced them into the pits.