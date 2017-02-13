Cheating husband sues Uber for alerting his wife

The ride-hailing app tipped his wife off, the man is claiming. Photo: Shutterstock

A man in southern France is suing ride-hailing company Uber after his wife discovered he was cheating on her through ride notifications on her phone.

The man says that he used his wife's iPhone to order an Uber once and then logged off. But despite having logged off, the app continued to send notifications about his travel history to her phone.

His travel history aroused her suspicions, and the couple subsequently filed for divorce.

"My client was the victim of a bug in the application," the man's lawyer said. "The bug has caused him problems in his personal life."

French newspaper Le Figaro reported that the man is seeking up to €45 million in damages.

Journalists at the newspaper managed to replicate the bug using two iPhones. The problem does not appear to manifest itself on Android handsets.