What's on today's newspapers
These are the leading stories in today's local newspapers.
The Times of Malta leads with details about yesterday morning's murder in Marsa, with PN leader Simon Busuttil's calls for a protest in favour of democracy also getting prominence.
The Malta Independent leads with news that the PN is to file a motion to prevent the use of garnishee orders against journalists, and also reports that the Malta Unborn Child Movement is pushing for a 'national policy' on womb ecology.
L-Orizzont reports that the PN risks not electing a single candidate from the fifth electoral district during next year's general election.
In-Nazzjon dedicates its front page to a call to action for the PN's planned protest in favour of democracy and liberty.
