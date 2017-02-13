What's on today's newspapers

Advert
These are the leading stories in today's local newspapers. 

The Times of Malta leads with details about yesterday morning's murder in Marsa, with PN leader Simon Busuttil's calls for a protest in favour of democracy also getting prominence. 

The Malta Independent leads with news that the PN is to file a motion to prevent the use of garnishee orders against journalists, and also reports that the Malta Unborn Child Movement is pushing for a 'national policy' on womb ecology. 

L-Orizzont reports that the PN risks not electing a single candidate from the fifth electoral district during next year's general election. 

In-Nazzjon dedicates its front page to a call to action for the PN's planned protest in favour of democracy and liberty.

 

