PA launches new GeoPortal to access planning data online

The new system replaces the old Mapserver.

Searching for a site's planning applications, permits and scheduled properties has been made easier thanks to a new online geographic information system, the Planning Authority said this morning.

The updated GeoPortal system replaces the current Mapserver and enables the PA to better integrate maps and geographic data from a vast range of applications. It was made possible thanks to an Enterprise Licence Agreement with the Environmental Systems Research Institute.

Data gathered by various departments and authorities can now be displayed and shared on a single platform, the PA said.

The authority said that the new system would allow for better customer service, as complaints will now be geo-coded, making it easier for authority officials to address and investigate cases.

Users who encounter difficulties with the new system can contact a support line on 2290 1196 or email geoserver@pa.org.mt.