PA launches new GeoPortal to access planning data online
New system replaces Mapserver
Searching for a site's planning applications, permits and scheduled properties has been made easier thanks to a new online geographic information system, the Planning Authority said this morning.
The updated GeoPortal system replaces the current Mapserver and enables the PA to better integrate maps and geographic data from a vast range of applications. It was made possible thanks to an Enterprise Licence Agreement with the Environmental Systems Research Institute.
Data gathered by various departments and authorities can now be displayed and shared on a single platform, the PA said.
The authority said that the new system would allow for better customer service, as complaints will now be geo-coded, making it easier for authority officials to address and investigate cases.
Users who encounter difficulties with the new system can contact a support line on 2290 1196 or email geoserver@pa.org.mt.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.