One TV fined €3,000 for defaming Beppe Fenech Adami

Beppe Fenech Adami.

A report aired by One TV last year during the station's daily news bulletin was defamatory in respect of Nationalist Party deputy leader Beppe Fenech Adami, a magistrate's court ruled today.

The court observed that One News editor Aleander Balzan had never appeared in court to defend the report's allegations regarding allegedly abusive construction works carried out by Dr Fenech Adami in his Għarghur home.

Although Mr Balzan was reported as saying that he looked forward to presenting his evidence in court and had accused the Nationalist Party of trying to muzzle the reports, he never came forward to substantiate his allegations.

The court, presided by magistrate Francesco Depasquale, noted that as a politician, Dr Fenech Adami was subject to public scrutiny and criticism.

Journalists are duty-bound to scrutinise the actions of all those who hold public office, since the public has the right to be informed of all behaviour which may negatively impinge upon their interests.

Nonetheless, journalists must ensure that their reports are well researched and supported by strong evidence, the magistrate said.

The court declared the news report to have been defamatory and condemned the defendant as editor of One Television to pay €3,000 by way of damages to the plaintiff.