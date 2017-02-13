One-lane traffic over Wied Għollieq bridge

Valletta-bound traffic on the Wied Għollieqa bridge, in Kappara will be limited to one lane as from today as work is carried out on underlying structures.

Transport Malta said yesterday the new arrangements on part of Triq Mikiel Anton Vassalli would apply daily from 9am until further notice, with motorists encouraged to use alternative routes and to follow instructions by the officials on site.

Motorists were also reminded that the area remained a construction site with a speed limit of 30 kilometres an hour.

The work is part of the ongoing Kappara Junction project, which aims to ease traffic congestion in the area, reduce incidents through better infra­structure and improve accessibility between Kappara and Gżira.

An estimated 90,000 vehicles pass through the area daily.

Transport Minister Joe Mizzi said last month about 40 per cent of the project had already been completed, with the works that started last May still on track to be wrapped up by the end of this year.

The project, which includes the construction of a fly-over, will cost an estimated €23 million, with another €3 million spent on land reclamation and traffic diversion.