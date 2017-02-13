Advert
Monday, February 13, 2017, 19:11

Nationalist MP's claims contradicted in court - PL

Claudio Grech.

Claudio Grech.

Sworn testimony in court by George Farrugia, the man at the heart of the oil procurement scandal, contradicted claims by Nationalist MP Claudio Grech that they had never met him, the Labour Party said today.

Mr Farrugia had been given a pardon by the former governemnt on condition that he revealed everything he knew about the scandal.

The Labour Party said that during proceedings before the Public Accounts Committee, Mr Grech, former secretary to minister Austin Gatt, had said he never met Mr Farrugia about oil procurement. 

But Mr Farrugia in court testimony had confirmed that he met Mr Grech. 

The PL said Simon Busuttil needed to take action against Mr Grech for 'lying' before the PAC if he wanted to be considered credible.  

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Man murdered in Marsa

  2. Watch: Marsa man arraigned, accused...

  3. Academics land in Malta for non-existent...

  4. Watch: No one-way traffic for this...

  5. Shanghai Electric making €41,000 in...

  6. Evarist Bartolo ‘knew about FTS cheques’

  7. One TV fined €3,000 for defaming Beppe...

  8. Opposition resorting to provocation...

  9. How Malta's minimum wage compares to...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 13-02-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed