Nationalist MP's claims contradicted in court - PL

Claudio Grech.

Sworn testimony in court by George Farrugia, the man at the heart of the oil procurement scandal, contradicted claims by Nationalist MP Claudio Grech that they had never met him, the Labour Party said today.

Mr Farrugia had been given a pardon by the former governemnt on condition that he revealed everything he knew about the scandal.

The Labour Party said that during proceedings before the Public Accounts Committee, Mr Grech, former secretary to minister Austin Gatt, had said he never met Mr Farrugia about oil procurement.

But Mr Farrugia in court testimony had confirmed that he met Mr Grech.

The PL said Simon Busuttil needed to take action against Mr Grech for 'lying' before the PAC if he wanted to be considered credible.