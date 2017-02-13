Mosta schools reduce their water footprint

Mr Bartolo inaugurates one of the projects at Maria Regina College Mosta secondary.

Two secondary schools in Mosta have upped their water sustainability game, thanks to a new 1,000-litre reservoir and water recycling system.

Rainwater at Maria Regina College secondary school in Zokrija, Mosta will now be harvested and directed into a filtered pond of fish, while waste water from the pond will be used to irrigate plants on the school grounds.

The project was enabled by HSBC Malta's Water Programme - Catch the Drop, which was launched in 2013 as Malta's largest-ever educational campaign.

Maria Regina students were not the only ones to benefit from an improved water catchment system. Students at their sister college Maria Regina College Mosta secondary also reduced their water footprint thanks to a 30 metre deep borehole and water filter.

This project recovers rainwater lost to flooding and directs it to a water tank, with gravity then pulling the water down the hole for it to be used to water plants in and around the school.

Both projects were recently inaugurated by Education Minister Evarist Bartolo and HSBC Malta officials.