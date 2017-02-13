Marsa murder suspect identified by police

Updated 11.28am

Police have identified a suspect in relation to yesterday morning's murder in Marsa, sources have confirmed.

The man is expected to be arraigned in court this afternoon. Sources said that he is not known to the police.

25-year-old Sylvester Farrugia of Żurrieq was shot in the back at around 5am on Triq Simpson. His body was found near a stolen car with stolen registration plates.

READ: Man murdered in Marsa

Investigators believe Mr Farrugia was shot while in the car, which was found with a shattered rear window.

Mr Farrugia was the second person to be killed this year, after Ħamrun man Victor Calleja died in a car explosion last month.