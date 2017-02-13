Man, 19, arrested while trafficking drugs
A 19-year-old man from Marsa has been arrested for drugs possession and trafficking.
The police said the arrest was made by the Drug Squad near the Marsa racetrack after days of observation.
He was found in possession of heroin and cocaine which he was in the process of trafficking, the police said.
Packets of drugs which the man threw away and others which he had hidden near by were also recovered by the police.
