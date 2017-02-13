Advert
Monday, February 13, 2017, 18:29

Man, 19, arrested while trafficking drugs

A 19-year-old man from Marsa has been arrested for drugs possession and trafficking.

The police said the arrest was made by the Drug Squad near the Marsa racetrack after days of observation.

He was found in possession of heroin and cocaine which he was in the process of trafficking, the police said.

Packets of drugs which the man threw away and others which he had hidden near by were also recovered by the police. 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Man murdered in Marsa

  2. Watch: Marsa man arraigned, accused...

  3. Academics land in Malta for non-existent...

  4. Watch: No one-way traffic for this...

  5. Shanghai Electric making €41,000 in...

  6. Evarist Bartolo ‘knew about FTS cheques’

  7. One TV fined €3,000 for defaming Beppe...

  8. Opposition resorting to provocation...

  9. How Malta's minimum wage compares to...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 13-02-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed