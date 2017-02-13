'Ir-Redentur' statue to undergo nine months of restoration works

The statue of Christ the Redeemer (Ir-Redentur) in Senglea is to undergo nine months of vital restoration work.

The conservation work will mean the cancellation of the annual June devotional procession, a tradition dating back two centuries to a religious vow made to spare Senglea from the plague.

Senglea parish priest Canon Fr Robin Camilleri said works on the statue, which is believed to date back to 1714 and which was last restored more than 180 years ago, will begin in May and are expected to last around nine months.

The statue will be moved behind closed doors during that time, except for a number of open days to allow the public a glimpse of the ongoing works.

The restoration is expected to cost €40,000, with Fr Camilleri appealing to the public’s generosity and longstanding devotion to the Redeemer to help make up the funds.

The works follow a long process of research into the fabric of the statue carried out by conservationists Atelier de Restauro, which began back in September 2014.

The team used X-ray equipment at the Customs Department and the Heritage Malta diagnostic laboratory to carry out in-depth analysis of the statue’s internal structure, as well as examining its outer layers, which have been the subject of several interventions over the years.

Conservationist Valentina Lupo said that while the internal structure appeared to be in good shape, the outer layers were suffering from a number of cracks, colour loss, and detachments of the original material.

The team has already taken temperature and humidity readings in and around the niche which currently houses the statue, and their work will include assessing the appropriate climate and handling procedures to ensure for its long-term conservation.

Meanwhile, the parish will be organising an information meeting at the Senglea Basilica on March 2, to keep the public up to date with developments.