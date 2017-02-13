Fort St Elmo re-enactors demonstrate the thrill of the drill

Re-enactors brought back to life the might of the Knights of St John, yesterday. Photos: Matthew Mirabelli

The stamp of boots and the beat of drums once again filled the historic Piazza D’Armi at Fort St Elmo, as re-enactors brought back to life the pageantry and military might of the Knights of St John.

In front of a rapt audience, the In Guardia group yesterday recreated an event that was once commonplace at the strategically vital fort: as the Order’s Grand Prior inspected the garrison to assess its military readiness to defend Valletta and the Grand Harbour in case of attack.

Re-enactors, kitted out in their finest uniforms, performed military drills and marches, showed off their handling of various weapons from the period, and even gave a show of their swordsmanship.

In Guardia has been organising such events on a regular basis for more than 20 years, and have recently moved back to their historic home at the renovated Piazza D’Armi after a brief stint at the Grandmaster’s Palace in Valletta.

Organised by the Malta Tourism Authority, the performances have become extremely popular with visitors to the island.

In Guardia coordinator Martin Morana said the event was a way of adding value to the experience of visiting Fort St Elmo, the scene of vicious battles in the Great Siege and one of the most important monuments of the island under the Knights.

More than 50 volunteers take part in each re-enactment and the group continues to insist on researched and rigorous historical accuracy.

The initial research underpinning the display is regularly enhanced with ongoing study, such as uniforms recreated from paintings of the era.

This allows the group to come as close as possible to the feeling of standing in the fort in 1565.