FIAU gets a new director at last

Kenneth Farrugia has been appointed director of the Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit, eight months after the controversial resignation of the last incumbent.

The appointment followed a public call for applications and an interviewing process which involved several applicants, a short listing process and further interviews of candidates, the unit said.

The FIAU is tasked with investigating money laundering and similar abuse.

Questions were raised when the last director of the FIAU, Manfred Galdes, resigned in July.

The Nationalist Party had said his resignation was a matter of concern in view of the scandal surrounding the setting up of secret companies in Panama by Keith Schembri, the prime minister's chief of staff, and minister Konrad Mizzi.

Three months earlier, on April 5, Finance Minister Edward Scicluna had said that the FIAU was investigating Mr Schembri and Dr Mizzi.

In October it was announced that Mr Galdes has been appointed CEO and director of ARQ Group's compliance and anti-money laundering branch.

Mr Farrugia, an accountant, is a committee member within the Malta Forum of Internal Auditors (MFIA) and has held audit positions in private audit firms and the public sector. For the past nine years, he was engaged within the Internal Audit and Investigations Department (IAID) and since November 2012 headed the Department as Acting DG/Director General.

He has extensive experience in EU Funds Audits, Internal Audit, Risk Management, Financial Investigations and AFCOS related matters. He provided support to the Internal Audit & Investigations Board (IAIB).