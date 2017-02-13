Chris Cardona sues In-Nazzjon
Economy Minister Chris Cardona has sued In-Nazzjon and its reporter Mario Frendo over an article printed on February 4 in connection with claims that the minister had visited a brothel while on an official visit to Germany.
The ministry said that in this case and other court cases the minister was not availing himself of his right to request a garnishee order as done against blogger Daphne Caruana Galizia.
However no one had a right to use the journalistic profession to 'say what he wanted,' the ministry said.
