Advert
Monday, February 13, 2017, 20:17

2,447 cases of pickpocketing last year

2,447 cases of pickpocketing were reported to the police last year, Home Affairs Minister Carmelo Abela said this evening.

Answering a question in parliament by Anthony Agius Decelis (PL), Mr Abela said that there were 1,268 cases of stolen credit cards, 982 wallets or purses, 602 phones, 1,187 cases of stolen currency and 800 cases of documents.

St Julian’s (Paceville) was the locality which had the largest number of cases of pickpocketing (861), followed by Sliema (657), Valletta (313), Marsaxlokk (106) and St Paul’s Bay (105).

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Man murdered in Marsa

  2. Watch: Marsa man arraigned, accused...

  3. Academics land in Malta for non-existent...

  4. Watch: No one-way traffic for this...

  5. Shanghai Electric making €41,000 in...

  6. Evarist Bartolo ‘knew about FTS cheques’

  7. One TV fined €3,000 for defaming Beppe...

  8. How Malta's minimum wage compares to...

  9. Father slashed son's arm with a bread knife

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 13-02-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed