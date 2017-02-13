2,447 cases of pickpocketing last year

2,447 cases of pickpocketing were reported to the police last year, Home Affairs Minister Carmelo Abela said this evening.

Answering a question in parliament by Anthony Agius Decelis (PL), Mr Abela said that there were 1,268 cases of stolen credit cards, 982 wallets or purses, 602 phones, 1,187 cases of stolen currency and 800 cases of documents.

St Julian’s (Paceville) was the locality which had the largest number of cases of pickpocketing (861), followed by Sliema (657), Valletta (313), Marsaxlokk (106) and St Paul’s Bay (105).