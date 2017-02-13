14 persons still reported missing
Fourteen persons who were reported missing last year are still missing, Home Affairs Minister Carmelo Abela told Labour MP Anthony Agius decelis in reply to a parliamentary question.
The police handled 837 missing person reports last year. 602 involved women.
The biggest number of missing persons, 399, were between 15 and 20 years old followed by 177 who were under 15 years old.
