A Roman’s last journey in Rabat

St Paul’s Catacombs hosted various cultural events, including a Roman funeral, yesterday. Photos: Matthew Mirabelli

Young and old were yesterday treated to a day of cultural entertainment and discovery at St Paul’s Catacombs in Rabat.

Heritage Malta held a full day event, highlighting among others the Roman feast of Agape – a meal held to celebrate the memory of deceased loved ones.

A group of actors also re-enacted a Roman funeral, in which visitors could participate.

The catacombs site meanwhile hosted treasure hunts for children, and lectures were given on various topics, including Roman soldiers, traditions and the excavation at St Paul’s Catacombs.

The catacombs were in use up to the fourth century AD, at the time located on the outskirts of the old Roman capital Melite (today’s Mdina), since Roman law prohibited burials within the city.

The complex of interconnected, underground Roman cemeteries in Rabat, were recently given a facelift, which included the building of a new visitors’ interpretation centre.

Visitors could yesterday access these catacombs, which represent the earliest and largest archaeological evidence of Christianity in Malta, for a reduced price.

They were also hosted for several other activities, including a parade and drill by the Legio X Fretensis re-enactment group.

For the occasion, St Augustine’s Catacombs, which are usually only accessible on request, were also welcoming visitors.