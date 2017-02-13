Imperial Hotel renovation

Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Allow me to air my preoccupation on developments happening in our beloved Sliema.

I have reservations as to the wisdom of converting the Imperial Hotel into an old people’s home, rather than having upgraded the property into a five-star boutique hotel. At least, we need to be reassured that the unique architecture, with its grand main staircase, and ambiance are, if anything, enhanced and not destroyed.

It is good that mistakes are corrected (I am glad to see that those ghastly aluminium apertures are being replaced with wooden ones ) and that the beauty of this property’s interiors are protected.

Lastly and, most importantly, my late beloved father, Victor Diacono, painstakingly created a mural in one of the hotel’s halls featuring typical Malta scenes, which, in itself, forms part of our heritage. (This besides the many watercolours that adorned the walls of this hotel and which somehow have all already vanished.)

Heritage Malta should be informed about this to ensure such work is protected and is enhanced rather than destroyed.

We have already destroyed so much of our heritage for the sake of development.

One sincerely hopes this work of art does not get the axe and be put down to the long list of lost works of art that have gone into oblivion for the sake of development. Likewise, one hopes that someone is held accountable and explains where all those watercolours depicting local Maltese scenes have ended up.