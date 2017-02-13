When the government was asked to provide a list of projects/investments sec-ured through the good offices of Sai Mizzi, the wife of the Minister at the Office the Prime Minister, Konrad Mizzi, the reply was nil. No documents exist.

A few months ago, when her three-year contract was about to come to an end, her husband was reported to have said that her contract will not be renewed.

All the money paid to her, which, so far, had not yielded any fruit for Malta, has literally gone down the drain and the Maltese taxpayers were robbed of funds that could have been easily made good use of.

Now we have been informed that her contract was renewed with the fat salary of €13,000 monthly, plus extras.

Yet another scandal added to the existing list.

Can anybody enlighten us, poor mortals, how low can these people go?