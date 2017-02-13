September and Nico Oland steal the limelight at Marsa

September (no.10) on its way to winning the Premier Class race. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

September and Nico Oland won yesterday’s major events at the Marsa Racetrack, two top races reserved for Premier Class trotters only and held over a short distance of 2,140 metres.

Thirteen trotters, three of which were newcomers, lined up for the first Premier race. Spirit Des Logos (Carmelo Agius) was the fastest horse at first, opening a length’s lead from Saint James (Victor Fenech) and Careful Victory (Mark Tanti), both making their first showing at Marsa.

However, with 300m to go, Spirit Des Logos started to slow down and midway through the final straight was overtaken by the other debutante – September (Charles Camilleri). This French trotter won the race, a half-length ahead of Swing Du Domaine (Redent Magro). Spirit Des Logos was third and Dewey Luvs Britt (Paul Bonello) fourth.

The second major race was characterised by a keen tussle involving four trotters in the final metres.

At the post, it was Danish Nico Oland (Julian Farrugia) which managed to hold off the challenge of Rififi Nonantais (George Attard) and Swedish newcomer Jaguar Broline (Noel Baldacchino).

Service Secret (Andrew Farrugia), another new trotter at Marsa, also obtained a good result when finishing in fourth place.

Yesterday’s card included two races from the Gold Class.

In the first, Rodney Gatt put Swedish mare Warica in front with some 600m from the finish line.

Warica went unrivalled during the last metres, winning almost two lengths in front of Mission Di Poggio (Charles Camilleri).

Pouloud Keroc’h (Chris Vassallo) and Tempo d’Ecajuel (Noel Baldacchino) trotted home third and fourth places respectively.

Gatt was also the winning driver of the other Gold Class race as his horse, Amino Haleryd, stormed ahead midway through the distance and never yielded its position to sealed its first win at the racetrack.

Overall (Charles Camilleri) was the runner-up ahead of Pompano Dream (Nathaniel Barbara) and Vikens Hot Lips (Jesmar Gafa).

The winners

Race 1: Copper – Coup De Vent (Johann Axisa) – 1.17.3”

Race 2: Bronze – Roc Magister (Kirsten Axisa) – 1.16.4”

Race 3: Bronze – Quim Itou (Omar Cauchi) – 1.18.4”

Race 4: Silver – Universal Charm (Noel Baldacchino) – 1.16.9”

Race 5: Silver – Tango d’Essag (Noel Baldacchino) – 1.16.8”

Race 6: Gold – Warica (Rodney Gatt) – 1.16.4”

Race 7: Premier Class – September (Charles Camilleri) – 1.15.6”

Race 8: Gold – Amino Haleryd (Rodney Gatt) – 1.16.6”

Race 9: Premier – Nico Oland (Julian Farrugia) – 1.15.9”

Race 10: Silver Class – Uranus Du Lilas (Emmanuel Fenech) – 1.17.4”