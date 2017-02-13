Stars overcome Pieta to go second

Vittoriosa Stars 2

Pieta Hotspurs 0

Vittoriosa did just enough to chalk up a sixth win from their last seven games as they held back Pieta’s challenge with a goal in each half to shoot to second place in the standings, one point behind leaders Naxxar Lions.

The first real threat came Pieta’s way when after nine minutes Jurgen Suda had a shot at goal but keeper Magri saved.

The Stars hit back and opened the score on 13 minutes through Ryan Previ who ran clear before beating the keeper.

Pieta went close to equalise on a couple of occasions before the break but Cisse Mademba saw his effort stopped by the keeper and a Jan Manuel Ruiz Perez header from a corner flashed wide.

After the break, Karl Magri was on the right spot to keep out a Jan Busuttil shot and the Stars keeper distinguished himself with another fine save to deny Neil Pace Cocks on 62 minutes.

Pieta held the initiative in their bid to save the match and keep their play-offs hopes alive but ten minutes from time their chances were all but dashed after Osi Lucky Agboebina hit home from close range to double the Stars’ lead.

Vittoriosa: K. Magri, D. Pisani (L. Gauci) R. Previ, G. Sultana (T. Abela Wilson), P. Mrvic, O.L. Agbo-ebina, C. Cassar (J. Pace), C. Spiteri, D. Fava, A. Farrugia, A. Galea.

Pieta: M. Montfort, G. Spiteri (G. Micallef), T. Bartolo, J.M. Ruis Perez, M. Mifsud (I.I. Jalo), C. Gauci, G. Mensah, C. Grech, N. Pace Cocks, D. Cisse Mademba (J. Busuttil), J. Suda.

Referee: Clayton Pisani.

Best player: Osi Lucky Agboebina (Vittoriosa Stars).

Rabat Ajax 1

Lija Athletic 2

Lija joined Senglea in fourth place in the standings after beating relegation troubled Rabat, yesterday.

Rabat had the best of the initial stages but Ryan Micallef was denied by the keeper and a Joseph Caruana effort from 25 metres was also stopped by Luke Bonnici.

Lija had a Lee Joe Schembri shot from the edge of the area that finished wide before opening the score on 27 minutes thanks to Yanis Tonna who hit home from just outside the box.

Rabat tried to hit back but Lija made it 2-0 just before the break when Abubaker Bello-Osagie slotted the ball home from close range following a Lee Joe Schembri pass.

Most of the play after the break was restricted to midfield.

Lija had an Aidan Galea free-kick soaring just over the bar and at the other end Ryan Micallef was also close for Rabat. The Magpies then reduced the arrears midway through the half when Caruana beat Bonnici with a header.

Lija were unlucky not to have scored again when a Schembri effort hit the upright.

Rabat tried their best in the last stages of the match but to no avail as Lija held on for the win.

Rabat: S. Mintoff, N. Caruana, S. Gauci, B. Micallef (E. Jay Goodman), A. Smeir, D. Falzon, R. Micallef, C. Vella, A. Azzopardi, D. Azzopardi, Z. Tanti.

Lija: L. Bonnici, C. Cassar, P. Babic, P. Borg, D. Scerri, E. Beu, L.J. Schembri (A. Sammut), A. Galea (P. Dandolo), A. Bello Osagie, Y. Tonna (R. Sammut), A. Borg.

Referee: Stefan Pace.

Best player: Lee Joe Schembri (Lija Athletic).