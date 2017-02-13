Sporting briefs

Wolfsburg: Strugglers Wolfsburg came from a goal down to beat European hopefuls Hoffenheim 2-1 yesterday and climb further away from the relegation spots. Maxi Arnold’s thunderous low drive put them level five minutes after the restart and Daniel Didavi completed their fightback in the 73rd minute to end a three-game losing run in all competitions over the past ten days. Wolfsburg, German champions in 2009, are 14th on 22, six points above the relegation play-off spot.

Bale: Gareth Bale has given club and country a boost by returning to training. Bale has not played since November because of ankle surgery, but Real Madrid tweeted a photograph of the 27-year-old training at their headquarters yesterday. News of Bale’s imminent return will please Wales boss Chris Coleman ahead of next month’s vital World Cup qualifier against Ireland in Dublin.

Poulsen: Promoted RB Leipzig will be without striker Yussuf Poulsen for an estimated six weeks after the 22-year-old suffered a muscle injury in their 3-0 loss to Hamburg on Saturday, the club said. The Dane, who has scored once this season and has started almost every league game in their incredible rise to second in the standings, had come on in the 31st minute with Leipzig 2-0 down. He was forced off only 12 minutes later with a thigh muscle injury.

Banega: Ever Banega has trouble in his knee following a training injury and Inter said they will have to wait for tests to see how long the Argentina international will be out of the game. The club said Banega “has twisted his knee and will need to be assessed over the coming days.”

All Square: Hearts striker Esmael Goncalves wasted the best chance to clinch victory for Hearts over Hibernian as the derby ended goalless, yesterday. The Portu-guese marksman had an effort saved by Hibs goalkeeper Ofir Marciano after just three minutes in this fiercely competitive Scottish Cup fifth-round tie at Tynecastle. Goalscoring opportunities were at a premium thereafter in a physical battle that was not short of effort, and the sides must now do it all again in the replay at Easter Road on February 22.