Rodgers is keen to add another title

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers gave his players a history lesson before their Scottish Cup tie with Inverness on Saturday and they responded with six of the best.

Rodgers stressed the importance of the trophy to the club ahead of the fifth-round clash and his players showed a ruthless streak to thrash Caley Thistle 6-0.

There was no doubt about the outcome from the moment Mikael Lustig ran on to Nir Bitton’s lofted ball and finished in style in the 20th minute at Parkhead.

Moussa Dembele had his second hat-trick in six days completed before the hour mark and Celtic were still pushing right to the end, with Kieran Tierney and Scott Brown getting on the score sheet in the closing minutes.

It was a 29th win in 30 domestic games for Celtic under Rodgers and they show no signs of letting up, especially with a treble up for grabs.

“I said to the players before the game that the Scottish Cup is synonymous with Celtic – 36 times the club has won the trophy,” he said.

“My memories as a child growing up, a lot of it was based around the Scottish Cup.

“We want to make it 37. I said we had four cup finals and now we have three cup finals. So we just keep our focus, put it to bed until the next round, but it’s a competition that we want to do our very best in.”

Scottish Cup – Fifth round

Hearts vs Hibernian - 0-0

Rangers vs Morton - 2-1