Monaco manager Jardim eyes Man. City after thrashing Metz

Monaco manager Leonardo Jardim believes that beating Metz is the perfect preparation for their upcoming Champions League game with Manchester City.

The Ligue 1 leaders beat Metz5-0 on Saturday with a hat-trick from 18-year-old Kylian Mbappe and Radamel Falcao adding the other two. The result sees Monaco move three points clear of Paris St Germain in second in the table and Jardim was delighted by the performance.

“We had a good game andcreated lots of chances in the first half,” Jardim said on the club’s official Twitter account.

“I have congratulated Kylian Mbappe for his three goals. He was great offensively but I have (congratulated) him on his defensive work as well.

“The team must now recover. Two days of rest and preparation for Bastia next weekend.

“I told the players that the best way to prepare for Manchester City (in the Champions League next week) is to win against Metz and Bastia.”

The result was marred by a serious injury to Gabriel Boschilia who was carried off on a stretcher in the 65th minute following a challenge by Metz defender Jonathan Rivierez.

In a statement on the club’s Twitter feed, Monaco confirmed that the young Brazilian midfielder had a twisted right knee and had ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament. It said he will undergo surgery in the coming days.

“It’s a serious injury and the lad’s season might be over I think,” Monaco coach Jardim told reporters on Saturday.

“He’s an important member of our squad, capable of playing in three positions and very good at set pieces. I would have preferred to have won 1-0 (against Metz) and kept Gabriel.”

Metz manager Philippe Hinschberger was disappointed by his side’s performance after he urged his players to put October’s 7-0 thrashing by Monaco out of their minds.

He said: “We were far too passive and were spectators. The objective was to be closer to Monaco, who have a lot of technical quality.

“At the break, I told the players that I was not happy. It was a bit better in the second half, even if we felt that as soon as Monaco accelerated, there is danger.”