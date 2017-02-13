Football news

Sunderland will jet across the Atlantic this week with their fledgling Premier League fightback having come to an abrupt halt.

Boss David Moyes hopes to foster a new team spirit during a four-day bonding trip to New York as he witnessed a horror show at the Stadium of Light on Saturday while Southampton romped to a 4-0 win.

Moyes insisted the defeat would not alter his focus for what he wants to achieve in the US.

He said: “No, I don’t think so. We have got some time together. Look, a lot of teams who are out of the FA Cup are doing different things and we are doing something as well.”

The Sunderland squad will take in basketball and ice hockey games during their time away.

Giampaolo rubbishes Fiorentina rumours

Rumours are rife that with Paulo Sousa set to fill in for the departing Massimiliano Allegri as Juventus coach next season, the Fiorentina post will be offered to Marco Giampaolo.

Yesterday, however, Sampdoria boss Giampaolo said his focus was totally on his club.

“I live for the present and I live for the work,” he said.

“Rumours don’t interest me, my intention and my hope is to plan the future with Sampdoria.”

Pochettino lashes at Tottenham players

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino accused his players of failing to deal with the pressure of a title race after they were outplayed in a 2-0 defeat at Liverpool on Saturday.

The Londoners were lucky to be only two goals down at half-time as Liverpool brought Tottenham’s nine-game unbeaten run in the league to a halt.

Pochettino said: “It is difficult to understand. I am very disappointed in our first-half display.

“Second half we reached their level but the team were poor.

“If you show that you cannot cope with the pressure, then it is difficult to challenge and fight for the Premier League.”

Barcelona’s Vidal dislocates ankle

Barcelona right-back Aleix Vidal will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a dislocated ankle during his side’s 6-0 win at Alaves.

Vidal was seen writhing in pain following a challenge from Alaves defender Theo Hernandez in the 85th minute and left the pitch in tears on a stretcher.

A medical report from Barca said he underwent surgery on Saturday night and will be out of action for five months.

The season-ending injury comes at the cruelest of times for Vidal, who had fought his way back into the Barca side at the turn of the year having been overlooked by coach Luis Enrique for over three months.

Goalkeeper Federici out for the season

Bournemouth goalkeeper Adam Federici has been ruled out for the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on damaged cartilage in his knee.

The Australia international, who is second choice behind Artur Boruc, picked up the injury in training, Bournemouth said.

“It’s a real blow for us to lose Adam,” said manager Eddie Howe, whose team host fifth-placed Manchester City in the Premier League today.

“But knowing his character, he will dig deep and work hard to get back to fitness.”

Bournemouth have failed to win a single Premier League match in 2017.

Uruguay are the U-20 region champions

Uruguay beat host nation Ecuador 2-1 last weekend to win the South American Under-20 Championship and lead a quartet of regional qualifiers for the 2017 U-20 World Cup.

The result in Quito came thanks to a double from Joaquin Ardaiz and took Uruguay to the top of the final round robin group on 12 points, five ahead of second-placed Ecuador.

The hosts, Venezuela and Argentina all finished on seven points and will join Uruguay as South America’s representatives in South Korea this May.

Elsewhere, a first-half double from Lautaro Martinez gave Argentina a 2-0 win over Vene-zuela and enabled them to pip Brazil to the final spot.

Brazil would have qualified by beating bottom side Colombia but their match ended 0-0.

China’s Guoan hunting for Paloschi

Atalanta’s Alberto Paloschi has already turned down a couple of offers from Chinese clubs this winter but the 27-year-old striker is still wanted by Beijing Guoan.

The former Milan and Chievo striker remains a prime target for the Super League outfit. Tutto-mercatoweb said the offers are set to keep on coming with the Chinese transfer window not closing until February 28.

Paloschi, formerly of Swansea City, is getting little playing time at Atalanta this season but still said no to lucrative contracts offered by Guoan in January.

Paloschi has only managed eight Serie A appearances for the Bergamo side so far this season.