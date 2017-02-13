Large caps drag the MSE Share Index lower

The MSE Share Index this morning posted its first decline in the last four trading sessions as it slipped by 0.14% to 4,728.252 points reflecting the drops in the share prices of IHI (-1.4%), HSBC (-0.8%), BOV (-0.4%) and RS2 (-0.3%). Trading volumes improved notably as they climbed to a five-day high of €0.51 million.

After closing at its highest level in more than nine years of €2.189 last Thursday, the equity of Bank of Valletta plc eased by 0.4% to the €2.18 level on strong volumes totalling 106,799 shares.

Within the same sector, HSBC Bank Malta plc retreated by 0.8% from its three-year high of €2.06 to the €2.044 level across 53,424 shares. The Bank is scheduled to publish its full-year financial results on 21 February.

The worst performing equity today was International Hotel Investments plc which dropped 1.4% to the €0.641 level on three deals totalling 26,355 shares.

RS2 Software plc edged 0.3% lower to the €1.76 level across 5,600 shares.

Low trading activity took place in the equities of Simonds Farsons Cisk plc and Malta Properties Company plc. Farsons recaptured its all-time high of €7.30 (+1.4%) whilst MPC moved 1.3% higher to a three-week high of €0.559.

GO plc advanced 0.9% to a fresh near nine-month high of €3.46 across 17,429 shares.

Malta International Airport plc regained the €4.07 level (+0.9%) across 8,024 shares. The Company is due to reveal its 2016 full-year financial results on 22 February.

Meanwhile, Malita Investments plc maintained its near two-year low of €0.81 across 50,000 shares.

Mapfre Middlesea plc also closed unchanged at the €2.22 level albeit on trivial volumes.

On the bond market, the RF MGS Index erased most of last Thursday’s rebound as it dropped by 0.33% to 1,118.883 points. Euro zone sovereign yields advanced today as the European Commission revised upwards its growth and inflation forecasts for the euro zone economy this year and in 2018. Economic growth in the single currency area is expected to be +1.6% in 2017 compared to a growth rate of +1.7% in 2016 and up from the previous forecast of +1.5%. Similarly, the EU Commission is now projecting growth to be +1.8% in 2018. In addition, inflation is now expected to surge to +1.7% compared to the +1.4% uptick previously forecasted in November 2016. The Commission however noted that inflation will slow again to +1.4% in 2018.

Subscriptions from the General Public for the three new Malta Government Stock issues opened today and are expected to close on Wednesday 15 February (or earlier in the case of over-subscription).