Monday, February 13, 2017, 06:12 by

Thomas Smith

­­­Shipping movements

These ships are expected in Malta:

The MV Eurocargo Malta from Genoa to Genoa, the MV Euroferry Malta from Catania to Salerno (both Sullivan Maritime), the La Suprema from Genoa to Genoa (Gollcher Co Ltd) and the MSC Aurora from Valencia to Salalah (John Ripard & Son Ltd) today.

The Daniel from Skikda to Skikda, the Maersk Regensburg from Algiers to Annaba (both Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd) and the Aegiali from Damietta to Salerno (Bianchi Group) tomorrow.

The MV Eurocargo Venezia from Genoa to Genoa (Sullivan Maritime) and the MSC Katie from Singapore to Barcelona (John Ripard & Son Ltd) on Thursday.

