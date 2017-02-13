Athleta basketball teams make it a double in Louis Borg Cup finals
Gżira Athleta claimed both men’s and women’s Louis Borg Cup titles yesterday after emerging winners on aggregate.
The men’s team, who had opened a comfortable
21-point margin in Game One, neutralised Floriana’s efforts in the second leg played yesterday. The Greens did win Game Two 60-58 but Athleta lifted the cup with a comfortable 146-127 scoreline.
In the women’s final, Athleta banked on the eight-point advantage from Game One as they held off
Starlites’ challenge in the second leg to win the cup by the tightest of margins, 107-105.
In fact, Starlites won the second leg 71-65 yesterday but their efforts were not enough to cancel the 34-42 loss from Friday.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.