Monday, February 13, 2017, 06:48

Athleta basketball teams make it a double in Louis Borg Cup finals

Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Gżira Athleta claimed both men’s and women’s Louis Borg Cup titles yesterday after emerging winners on aggregate.

The men’s team, who had opened a comfortable

21-point margin in Game One, neutralised Floriana’s efforts in the second leg played yesterday. The Greens did win Game Two 60-58 but Athleta lifted the cup with a comfortable 146-127 scoreline.

In the women’s final, Athleta banked on the eight-point advantage from Game One as they held off

Starlites’ challenge in the second leg to win the cup by the tightest of margins, 107-105.

In fact, Starlites won the second leg 71-65 yesterday but their efforts were not enough to cancel the 34-42 loss from Friday.

Photo: Matthew MirabelliPhoto: Matthew Mirabelli
