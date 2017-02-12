Advert
Sunday, February 12, 2017, 14:10 by

Reuters

German airport shut after substance found in security check area

German authorities today closed the airport in the northern city of Hamburg after an unknown substance that caused eye irritation among staff was found in the security check area, a police spokeswoman said.

According to live flight tracking website flightradar24.com some flights were diverted to other airports after the incident.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. 'Panama Papers' law firm partners...

  2. Watch: Trump considers new travel ban

  3. Polish Prime Minister is flown to Warsaw...

  4. Greek city prepares to evacuate 75,000...

  5. Fake news killing people's minds - Apple...

  6. Rescuers form human chain to help...

  7. Germany seeks to reduce child benefit...

  8. Suicide bomber kills 7, wounds 20 in...

  9. Trump promises action 'very rapidly'...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 12-02-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed