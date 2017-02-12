German airport shut after substance found in security check area
German authorities today closed the airport in the northern city of Hamburg after an unknown substance that caused eye irritation among staff was found in the security check area, a police spokeswoman said.
According to live flight tracking website flightradar24.com some flights were diverted to other airports after the incident.
