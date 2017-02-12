Advert
Sunday, February 12, 2017, 10:12 by

PA

75,000 evacuated from Greek town over unexploded war-time bomb

Photo: Reuters

Photo: Reuters

A massive evacuation has begun in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki so experts can defuse a 500lbs unexploded Second World War bomb.

An estimated 75,000 people are being evacuated in a nearly 2km radius. The bomb, dropped during an air raid in the 1940s, was found this month during work to expand storage tanks under a gas station.

A state of emergency has been declared in the three municipalities involved with around 1,000 police and 300 volunteers helping out. Trains have been halted and church services cancelled.

Thessaloniki's Deputy Governor Voula Patoulidou said "it's the first time something like this is happening in Greece".

Residents are being taken to schools, sports halls and cultural centres during the operation, which is expected to take six hours.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. 'Panama Papers' law firm partners...

  2. Watch: Trump considers new travel ban

  3. Polish Prime Minister is flown to Warsaw...

  4. Greek city prepares to evacuate 75,000...

  5. Fake news killing people's minds - Apple...

  6. Rescuers form human chain to help...

  7. Germany seeks to reduce child benefit...

  8. Turkish police fire tear gas, detain 12...

  9. Suicide bomber kills 7, wounds 20 in...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 12-02-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed