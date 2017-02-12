75,000 evacuated from Greek town over unexploded war-time bomb

A massive evacuation has begun in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki so experts can defuse a 500lbs unexploded Second World War bomb.
An estimated 75,000 people are being evacuated in a nearly 2km radius. The bomb, dropped during an air raid in the 1940s, was found this month during work to expand storage tanks under a gas station.
A state of emergency has been declared in the three municipalities involved with around 1,000 police and 300 volunteers helping out. Trains have been halted and church services cancelled.
Thessaloniki's Deputy Governor Voula Patoulidou said "it's the first time something like this is happening in Greece".
Residents are being taken to schools, sports halls and cultural centres during the operation, which is expected to take six hours.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.