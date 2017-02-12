Today’s sport
Football
National Stadium: BOV Premier League 2pm Balzan vs Sliema Wanderers; 4pm Valletta vs Ħamrun Spartans.
Tedesco Stadium: BOV Division One 2pm Vittoriosa Stars vs Pietà Hotspurs; 4.15pm Rabat Ajax vs Lija Athletic.
Centenary Stadium: BOV Division Two 2pm Marsaxlokk vs Gudja United; 4.15pm Swieqi United vs Mellieħa.
Mosta Stadium: BOV Division Two 2pm San Ġwann vs Żabbar St Patrick; 4.15pm Birżebbuġa St Peter’s vs Attard.
Sirens Ground: BOV Division Two 2pm Mġarr United vs Żejtun Corinthians; 4.15pm Qrendi vs Għaxaq.
Gozo Stadium: GFA Division One 1pm Oratory Youths vs Xewkija Tigers; 3pm SK Victoria Wanderers vs Kerċem Ajax.
Kerċem Stadium: BOV Women’s Division One 11am Gozo vs Kirkop.
Tarxien: IASC League – Relegation Pool 8.30am Żejtun Red Stars vs Gżira United; Championship Pool – 9.45am Ħamrun Liberty vs Mosta Gunners; Promotion Pool – 11am Żurrieq Wolves vs Safi AFC.
Basketball
Ta’ Qali: St James Hospital U-14 boys league 9am Gżira Athleta vs Starlites; Luxol vs Hibs; Starlites B vs Depiro. BOV Men’s Division Two 11.15am Starlites vs Mellieħa Tritones; 1pm Marvels vs Gżira Athleta. Louis Borg Cup final (women) 2.45pm Starlites vs Gżira Athleta; Men’s final 4.30pm Gżira Athleta vs Floriana.
Handball
University Hall: U-15 girls league 9am La Salle vs Luxol; 10am Swieqi Phoenix vs Aloysians. Boys U-17 league 11am HMS Seminary vs Luxol; noon De La Salle vs Kavallieri; 1pm Swieqi vs Aloysians.
Hockey
Corradino: National League 9am Poiatti Qormi vs Rabat; 11am Laferla White Hart vs Young Stars.
Horse Racing
Marsa: Second meeting of the season. First race: 1.15pm.
Shooting
Bidnija: Trap Selection shoot. Start: 9.30am.
Volleyball
Cottonera SC: Women’s Super League 1.30pm Balzan Flyers vs Mellieħa Tritons. Men’s Super League 3.30pm Mġarr vs Aloysians; 5.30pm Fleur de Lys vs Valletta Mapei.
Local results - Football
BOV Division Three: Kirkop United vs Żurrieq 2-1; Luqa St Andrews vs Ta’ Xbiex 5-1.
BOV Division Three: Xgħajra Tornadoes vs Msida SJ 0-1; Marsaskala vs Dingli Swallows 1-2.
BOV Division Three: Sta Venera Lightnings vs Sta Luċija 3-1; Kalkara vs Mdina Knights 5-1.
GFA Division Two: Żebbuġ Rovers vs Munxar Falcons 2-1; Għarb Rangers vs Qala Saints 6-0.
ISA League: Alberta vs DHL 3-0; Toly Products vs Actavis 1-3.
Swan League: Championship Pool – Għargħur vs Ta’ Giorni 2-4; Qrendi Sparrows vs Ta’ Xbiex 1-0.
Swan League: Promotion Pool – San Ġwann vs Tarxien 0-0; Mrieħel vs Luqa 2-2.
Handball
Division Two (Women): La Salle vs Kavallieri RS2 20-25
Division One (Men): La Salle vs Aloysians Prominent 28-39; Kavallieri RS2 vs HMS 27-18; Swieqi Phoenix vs Luxol H.C 35-32.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.