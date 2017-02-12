Today’s sport

National Stadium: BOV Premier League 2pm Balzan vs Sliema Wanderers; 4pm Valletta vs Ħamrun Spartans.

Tedesco Stadium: BOV Division One 2pm Vittoriosa Stars vs Pietà Hotspurs; 4.15pm Rabat Ajax vs Lija Athletic.

Centenary Stadium: BOV Division Two 2pm Marsaxlokk vs Gudja United; 4.15pm Swieqi United vs Mellieħa.

Mosta Stadium: BOV Division Two 2pm San Ġwann vs Żabbar St Patrick; 4.15pm Birżebbuġa St Peter’s vs Attard.

Sirens Ground: BOV Division Two 2pm Mġarr United vs Żejtun Corinthians; 4.15pm Qrendi vs Għaxaq.

Gozo Stadium: GFA Division One 1pm Oratory Youths vs Xewkija Tigers; 3pm SK Victoria Wanderers vs Kerċem Ajax.

Kerċem Stadium: BOV Women’s Division One 11am Gozo vs Kirkop.

Tarxien: IASC League – Relegation Pool 8.30am Żejtun Red Stars vs Gżira United; Championship Pool – 9.45am Ħamrun Liberty vs Mosta Gunners; Promotion Pool – 11am Żurrieq Wolves vs Safi AFC.

Basketball

Ta’ Qali: St James Hospital U-14 boys league 9am Gżira Athleta vs Starlites; Luxol vs Hibs; Starlites B vs Depiro. BOV Men’s Division Two 11.15am Starlites vs Mellieħa Tritones; 1pm Marvels vs Gżira Athleta. Louis Borg Cup final (women) 2.45pm Starlites vs Gżira Athleta; Men’s final 4.30pm Gżira Athleta vs Floriana.

Handball

University Hall: U-15 girls league 9am La Salle vs Luxol; 10am Swieqi Phoenix vs Aloysians. Boys U-17 league 11am HMS Seminary vs Luxol; noon De La Salle vs Kavallieri; 1pm Swieqi vs Aloysians.

Hockey

Corradino: National League 9am Poiatti Qormi vs Rabat; 11am Laferla White Hart vs Young Stars.

Horse Racing

Marsa: Second meeting of the season. First race: 1.15pm.

Shooting

Bidnija: Trap Selection shoot. Start: 9.30am.

Volleyball

Cottonera SC: Women’s Super League 1.30pm Balzan Flyers vs Mellieħa Tritons. Men’s Super League 3.30pm Mġarr vs Aloysians; 5.30pm Fleur de Lys vs Valletta Mapei.

Local results - Football

BOV Division Three: Kirkop United vs Żurrieq 2-1; Luqa St Andrews vs Ta’ Xbiex 5-1.

BOV Division Three: Xgħajra Tornadoes vs Msida SJ 0-1; Marsaskala vs Dingli Swallows 1-2.

BOV Division Three: Sta Venera Lightnings vs Sta Luċija 3-1; Kalkara vs Mdina Knights 5-1.

GFA Division Two: Żebbuġ Rovers vs Munxar Falcons 2-1; Għarb Rangers vs Qala Saints 6-0.

ISA League: Alberta vs DHL 3-0; Toly Products vs Actavis 1-3.

Swan League: Championship Pool – Għargħur vs Ta’ Giorni 2-4; Qrendi Sparrows vs Ta’ Xbiex 1-0.

Swan League: Promotion Pool – San Ġwann vs Tarxien 0-0; Mrieħel vs Luqa 2-2.

Handball

Division Two (Women): La Salle vs Kavallieri RS2 20-25

Division One (Men): La Salle vs Aloysians Prominent 28-39; Kavallieri RS2 vs HMS 27-18; Swieqi Phoenix vs Luxol H.C 35-32.