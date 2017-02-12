Sliema upset Balzan with late winner

Ryan Spiteri came off the bench to fire home the winner as Sliema Wanderers surprised Balzan 2-1 at the National Stadium.



Balzan came close after nine minutes. Matteo Piciollo fed Bojan Kaljevic who outmuscled his marker and his low drive was pushed to a corner by Sliema goalkeeper Giuseppe Sarao.



Sliema tried to respond and on 12 minutes Riccardo Correa connected to Frank Temile’s cross but headed wide.

Sliema took the lead eight minutes from the break.

Alex Muscat served Frank Temile who broke free and with only Christian Cassar to beat he squared the ball to Jean Paul Farrugia who fired into an empty net.

Balzan drew level on 52 minutes.

Alan Da Silva Souza’s dipping cross was met by Kaljevic who planted a firm header into the far corner.

Two minutes later, Da Silva Souza bamboozled his way past two defenders on the right but instead of passing to a team-mate opted to shoot but Sarao was alert.

Twelve minutes from time, Giuseppe Sarao came to Sliema’s rescue when he showed great reflexes to keep out Effiong’s effort from routine distance.

Instead it was Sliema who scored the all-important goal when Correa fed Ryan Spiteri who stabbed the ball past Cassar.

Balzan’s Alan Da Silva Souza was voted as the BOV Player of the match.