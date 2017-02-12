Second-half goals earn City win against Hamrun

Valletta put themselves back in the reckoning in this season’s title race as they scored two second half goals to overcome Hamrun Spartans 2-0 at the National Stadium.

The Spartans' cause was hindered by an injury to Jake Grech after only 15 minutes, with young midfielder replaced by Brandon Paiber.

Scoring chances were few and far between in the first half.

On the half hour, Maximiliano Velasco hit a thumping drive that was blocked by David Cassar.

Hamrun responded on 40 minutes when Mathie Manset pounced on a Dziugas Bartkus howler but Mathieu Manset’s shot was deflected to a corner by Jonathan Caruana.

Hamrun improved after the break and on 48 minutes Massimiliano Giusti fired over with a thumping volley.

But on the hour the Citizens struck.

Malano fed Umeh Calistus who broke in the area and beat Cassar with a low drive.

On 66 minutes, Malano was unlucky when his effort came off the crossbar.

But the Argentine was not to be denied as on 72 minutes he sealed the points with a second goal.

The goal came from a quick counterattack initiated by Aguirre, who sped clear on the right before teeing up Malano who fired a rising shot into the roof of the net.

Fourteen minutes from time, Manset should have reopened the match when he turned round Bartkus but fired wide after being put clear by Igor Misan.

Valletta’s Santiago Malano was voted as the BOV Player of the match.