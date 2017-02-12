Advert
Sunday, February 12, 2017, 15:26 by

Reuters

Nainggolan and Dzeko fire Roma past Crotone

Giallorossi take three points despite missed penalty

Edin Dzeko added to his season tally. This is a file photo. Photo: Reuters

Edin Dzeko added to his season tally. This is a file photo. Photo: Reuters

Goals from Radja Nainggolan and Edin Dzeko helped Roma see off Crotone 2-0 away in Serie A today as Luciano Spalletti's side made light of a first-half missed penalty to provisionally close the gap to league leaders Juventus.

Nainggolan lashed past Alex Cordaz from a tight angle in the 40th minute after being picked out by Mohamed Salah as the vistors edged a first half in which they had only hinted at their wealth of attacking quality.

Salah then squared for Dzeko, who had sent a hesitant first-half penalty wide, for a simple tap-in in the 77th minute as Roma moved up to second on 53 points at the expense of Napoli, 2-0 victors against Genoa on Friday.

Juventus, on 57 points, can re-establish their seven-point lead over Spalletti's team when they travel to Cagliari in tonight's late kickoff.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Juventus underpinned by rotation,...

  2. Hibs new leaders after beating Tarxien

  3. Fontanella’s brace gives Greens the win

  4. Sadio Mane at the double to sink...

  5. Pembroke thrash Mosta to stay on track

  6. Fresh hopes for Gzira

  7. Spurs must end Anfield jinx to put...

  8. Napoli seal 2-0 win over Genoa to climb...

  9. German FA want Dortmund south stand ban,...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 12-02-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed