Nainggolan and Dzeko fire Roma past Crotone
Giallorossi take three points despite missed penalty
Goals from Radja Nainggolan and Edin Dzeko helped Roma see off Crotone 2-0 away in Serie A today as Luciano Spalletti's side made light of a first-half missed penalty to provisionally close the gap to league leaders Juventus.
Nainggolan lashed past Alex Cordaz from a tight angle in the 40th minute after being picked out by Mohamed Salah as the vistors edged a first half in which they had only hinted at their wealth of attacking quality.
Salah then squared for Dzeko, who had sent a hesitant first-half penalty wide, for a simple tap-in in the 77th minute as Roma moved up to second on 53 points at the expense of Napoli, 2-0 victors against Genoa on Friday.
Juventus, on 57 points, can re-establish their seven-point lead over Spalletti's team when they travel to Cagliari in tonight's late kickoff.
