Higuain gets a brace as Juventus see off Cagliari

Gonzalo Higuain flicks the ball past Cagliari's Rafael to score Juventus' first goal. Photo: Reuters

Two goals by Gonzalo Higuain ensured Juventus saw off Cagliari and maintained their seven-point lead at the top of Serie A this evening.

Cagliari started brightly and seemed to have the Italian champions on the back foot in the opening exchanges, but Juventus gradually found their rhythm and began applying midfield pressure.

Massimiliano Allegri's men took the lead on 37 minutes, when a floated through-ball from Claudio Marchisio found Higuain just onside, with the Argentine striker flicking the ball above Cagliari goalkeeper Rafael and into the net.

Juventus came racing out of the blocks in the second half, and a dizzying spell of possession paid off after just 48 minutes when Higuain made it two for the Turin giants.

The goal was the striker's 18th in Serie A this season and means Higuain has scored 21 goals in 31 appearances in a Juventus shirt.

Cagliari struggled to regain their composure following the second goal, and when Nicolò Barella was given his marching orders on 66 for a second yellow card the match was as good as over.

There was time for both goalkeepers to get on the highlight reel, with Gianluigi Buffon tipping a long-range rocket by Fabio Pisacane into a corner and Rafael springing into action to deny Paulo Dybala a goal after Mario Mandzukic's header had bounced against the crossbar.

The win ensured Juventus kept their Serie A lead intact after Roma had temporarily narrowed it to four points by defeating Crotone earlier today.

Juventus will host Palermo this coming Friday, while Roma will face Torino at home on Sunday. Third-placed Napoli travel to Verona to face Chievo.