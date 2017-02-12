The President’s engagements

9am The President receives Aurelia Flick, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Education and Culture of Liechtenstein, on a courtesy call at San Anton Palace.

Thursday

9.45am The President is presented with credentials from Prince Augusto Ruffo di Calabria, Ambassador of the Sovereign Military Order of St John of Jerusalem to Malta, at the Palace, Valletta.

10.40am The President is presented with credentials from Ivory Coast Ambassador Janine Tagliante-Saracino at the Palace, Valletta.

11.30am The President is presented with credentials from Malaysian High Commissioner Bernard Giluk Dompok at the Palace, Valletta.

12.15pm The President is presented with credentials by Albanian Ambassador Anila Bitri Lani at the Palace, Valletta.

3pm The President receives Dott. Serena Galvani Serangoli on a courtesy call at San Anton Palace.

7pm The President and Mr Preca host a reception in honour of the newly accredited Ambassadors and High Commissioners at San Anton Palace.

Friday

11am The President presides over a management meeting of the Foundation for the Wellbeing of Society at San Anton Palace.

7.30pm The President attends a concert held in aid of Fondazzjoni Qalb it-Tfal at the MCC, Valletta.

Saturday

9am The President delivers a speech at a European conference on inclusive workplaces, hosted by the Malta Federation of Organisations Persons with Disability and the Malta Association for Supported Employment, at the Qawra Palace Hotel.