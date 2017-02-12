Raising awareness for Noah’s Ark

Quicklets and Zanzi Homes paid a visit to Noah’s Ark dog sanctuary in Ċirkewwa. While also raising a healthy cash donation for the organisation, the event saw property agents and friends walking the dogs around, making it a happy day for the fortunate creatures who have found a home there.

Noah’s ark is headed by Fabio Ciappara; members of the Ark pick up strays and try to find homes for them. Gradually, word has spread and now the local council and the police contact Mr Ciappara if a dog is handed in or reported to them.

The need for permanent premises, to which the organisation has title, is paramount. Following an appeal that appeared in Mellieħa local council’s newsletter, a local farmer has given the organisation the use of some land, including a large building, on a temporary basis.

Volunteers are now clearing the site, which is near Paradise Bay, and it is hoped that, before too long, Noah’s Ark will be able to move in the 25 or so animals currently housed in various farms in the Mellieħa area – thanks to the kind hearts of the organisation’s supporters.

Over the last few years, Noah’s Ark has rescued scores of dogs and cats. Of course, the ideal is to find new homes for them but, sadly, this is not always possible. All the dogs are fed adequately and given any veterinary care that is required. They are neutered, vaccinated and registered by microchip. There is a constant need for donations in order for Noah’s Ark to continue in its mission.

Donations do not have to be of the financial kind. There is always a need for suitable bedding, for example, as well as food bowls and collars and leads that are no longer required. And several shops in Mellieha – including Shoppers Supermarket, V & F Borg and Il-Qasrija – are supporting the ‘buy an extra tin’ campaign, whereby customers are asked to do just that: buy an extra tin of cat or dog food and leave it with the cashier for one of Noah’s Ark’s helpers to collect.