Pharmacies open today

Chemimart Pharmacy, 14, St Anne Street, Floriana (2123 9310);

Trinity Pharmacy, 32, Marsa Road, Marsa (2123 5595);

Anici Pharmacy, Anici Street, Qormi (2148 7162);

Marrit Pharmacy, 1st May Street, Fleur-de-Lys (2148 8613);

Charing Pharmacy, Mimosa Street, Pietà (2123 2954);

J.V.’s Pharmacy, Swieqi Valley, Swieqi (2137 1062);

Victor’s Pharmacy, 9, Tower Road, Sliema (2133 0352);

M4 Pharmacy, Railway Street, Attard (2143 6531);

St Mary Pharmacy, 71, Sir Harry Luke Street, Mġarr (2158 0711);

St Simon Pharmacy, 8, Islands Prome­nade, Buġibba (2157 1649);

Distinction Pharmacy, 32, Antoine De Paule Square, Paola (2169 3412);

Milia’s Pharmacy, 73, Cottonera Road, Vittoriosa (2760 0126);

Mediatrix Plus Pharmacy, 7, Sanctuary Street, Żabbar (2782 6685);

Medicaid Pharmacy, 62, Tower Avenue, Gudja (2167 6294);

Bronja Pharmacy, Sonata, Bronja Street, Żurrieq (2168 2251);

Plaza Pharmacy, 86, Main Street, Żebbuġ (2146 7459);

Santa Marija Pharmacy, Frenċ Abela Square, Dingli (2145 2447);

Castle Pharmacy, 2, Independence Square, Victoria (2155 6970);

Vella Pharmacy, 15, 13th December Street, Nadur (2156 6431).

• The pharmacy at the airport is open from 7.30am till 10pm.

• For emergency dentist on Sundays 8.30 -11.30am, call 9906 1800.

• Emergencies: Mosta, Paola and Floriana Health centres are always open. Gżira health centre is also open from 8am to 5pm. Patients must present their ID card.

• The mobile blood donation unit will be available tomorrow at Parish Church Square, Rabat, from 8.30am till 1pm. If you feel healthy kindly get your ID card and donate blood.