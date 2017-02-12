Advert
Sunday, February 12, 2017, 00:01

Global Capital holds awards night

Chris Chetcuti, Shawn Bezzina and Paul Said. Photos: Elisa Von Brockdorff

Chris Chetcuti, Shawn Bezzina and Paul Said. Photos: Elisa Von Brockdorff

Company successes were celebrated at Global Capital’s third edition of its annual awards gala night at the Corinthia San Ġorġ, St George’s Bay. Hosted by Larissa Bonaci, the ceremony was held to reward those company members who helped contribute to the company’s overall success. CEO Reuben Zammit lauded 2016 as a positive year. Among the 37 awards, there were prizes for best team leader, most popular Tied Insurance Intermediary (TII), best-dressed TII, obtaining the highest annualised single premium, top overall annualised premium and top annualised regular premium. Mr Zammit was also surprised with the Man of the Year Award, in recognition of his determination and willingness to succeed.

Yasmin and Etienne Camilleri.Yasmin and Etienne Camilleri.
Rebecca Anastasi and James Farrugia.Rebecca Anastasi and James Farrugia.
Charles and Jacqueline Zarb, Adriana Zarb Adami and Eve and Reuben Zammit.Charles and Jacqueline Zarb, Adriana Zarb Adami and Eve and Reuben Zammit.
