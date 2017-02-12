Global Capital holds awards night
Company successes were celebrated at Global Capital’s third edition of its annual awards gala night at the Corinthia San Ġorġ, St George’s Bay. Hosted by Larissa Bonaci, the ceremony was held to reward those company members who helped contribute to the company’s overall success. CEO Reuben Zammit lauded 2016 as a positive year. Among the 37 awards, there were prizes for best team leader, most popular Tied Insurance Intermediary (TII), best-dressed TII, obtaining the highest annualised single premium, top overall annualised premium and top annualised regular premium. Mr Zammit was also surprised with the Man of the Year Award, in recognition of his determination and willingness to succeed.
