Film on ex-Maltese altar boys at Vatican

Julian Holland and Michael Balzia presenting the DVD to Gozo Bishop Mario Grech and to Archbishop Charles Scicluna (right).

Michael Balzia and Julian Holland, two ex-altar boys, came up with the idea of creating a documentary film – Faxxa Ħamra – L-Abbatini fil-Vatikan 1965-2015 (The Maltese Altar Boys at the Vatican 1965-2015).

Giuseppe Maschio accompanied the mentor and founder of the Piccolo Clero Malta, Canon Joseph Delia, the brains behind the visits of the altar boys to the Vatican, supported in full by the late Cardinal Paolo Marella, archpriest of St Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican.

The documentary, which will highlight various milestones in the 50-year journey by the Maltese altar boys, will be treasured by history lovers and, more so, by each altar boy – over 1,800 – who has had the privilege of serving at St Peter’s Basilica.

