Announcements

CARMEL AQUILINA and PAULINE ZAMMIT

The marriage took place on Sunday, February 12, 1967, at Our Lady of Victories church, Valletta. Fr Eddie Borg Olivier celebrated the ceremony. Congratulations and best wishes for many more years together from your children Sonya, Wilfred and Andrea, Alison and Rui and your beloved grandchildren Matteo, Christiano and Isabella.

Obituaries

CAMILLERI. On February 10, at Mater Dei Hospital, Fr SEBASTIAN CAMILLERI, OFM, aged 95, passed peacefully away comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his brother friars of the Maltese Franciscan Province of St Paul the Apostle, his family in Australia, his nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, February 13 at 8am for the Franciscan Friary in Carmel Street, Sliema, from where at 9.15am the funeral cortège will proceed to Sacro Cuor parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.30am followed by interment in the Franciscan chapel at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DE BONO. On February 10, at Mater Dei Hospital, IMELDA, née Deguara, of San Pawl tat-Tarġa, Naxxar, aged 83, passed peacefully away comforted by the rites of Holy Church and surrounded by her family. She leaves to mourn her immense loss her husband of 60 years Paul, her only daughter Silvia, her husband Luciano Mulé Stagno and grandson Luca, her brother and sister, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral will take place on Tuesday, February 14 at 3.30pm at Naxxar parish church.

FENECH. On February 10, at Mater Dei Hospital, MICHAEL, aged 68, passed peacefully away comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Paula, his three children Garreth and wife Alexia, Stefan and wife Tania, Byron and Lisa, his beloved grandchildren Norah and Ben, his brothers and sisters, and their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, February 13, at 8am for San Ġwann parish church, where Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at 8.30am followed by interment at Santa Marija Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly apprecia­ted. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ATTARD. In loving memory of our dear mother GRACE on the ninth anniversary of her meeting the Risen Lord. So loved and so missed and forever in our hearts. Her son David and his wife Charmaine and her son-in-law Raphael.

ATTARD. Treasured memories of our dear grandmother GRACE on the ninth anniversary of her passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren.

BAJADA. In loving memory of JOE (former president, MAAA), today the 23rd anniversary of his passing away. Gone but never forgotten, always in our prayers. His brother Alfred and his wife Julie and their family.

CALLEJA. In loving memory of HENRY B., today the 15th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his wife Alice, his children Cynthia and Chris and their families, relatives and friends.

CARUANA COLOMBO – ANTHONY. Treasured memories of a beloved father on the second anniversary of his demise. Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, February 15 at 6.30pm at St Pius X parish church, Santa Luċija. Fr Adrien and Anna.

D’EMMANUELE. In ever loving memory of our beloved GIULIA, next Friday, February 17, being two years and one month from her demise. Fondly remembered by her son Godfrey, daughter Carmen, husband Maurice, grandsons Drs Alistair and Oliver de Gaetano and Anna, relatives and friends. Kindly say a prayer for her dear soul.

ENGLAND. In loving memory of PAUL on the third anniversary of his departure. Lovingly remembered by his wife, his sons and their families. Rest in peace.

FORMOSA. MARIO (ex-BOV). Loving memories of a beloved husband and father, tomorrow being the fourth anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed by his wife Antoinette and his sons David and Michael and their girlfriends. Always in our thoughts and prayers, forever in our hearts. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GAMBIN. Loving and happy memo­ries of JOHN, a beloved husband, father and grandfather, tomorrow the sixth anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed but never forgotten by his beloved wife Rose, his beloved children Charles and Marcelle, Josette and Alfred Sciberras, his grandchildren Sarah and Jonathan. Forever in our hearts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GULIA – VIOLET. In loving memo­ry of a dear mother on the 17th anniversary of her tragic death. Antoinette, John and Simone.

MARICH. Cherished memories of our dearly loved LOUIS, today the anniversary of his demise. Yvonne, Joanna, Barbara and Clarissa, his in-laws and grandchildren. Lord Jesus, grant him eternal rest.

SOLER – Magistrate Dr JOSEPH SOLER. In ever loving memory of my most beloved father, today being the eighth anniversary of his passing away. Always loved and never forgotten by his only daughter Gladys.

VELLA. Cherished and unfading memories of our beloved brother, Mgr JOSEPH VELLA, who passed away to eternal life on February 13, 2004. Forever in our hearts and prayers. Vivienne, Antoinette and Marthese and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

Personal

Mark, Moira and Monique Carua­na of Naxxar, and Damita Camilleri, would like to wholeheartedly thank all those who attended our beloved son MATTHEW’s funeral on November 15, 2016. Thanks also to those who sent flowers, sympathy cards and donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza or offered Masses for the repose of his soul. Once again, thank you from the bottom of our hearts for the support throughout. May he rest in peace.