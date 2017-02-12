18th century organ still being restored

From left: Eden Leisure Group’s director of marketing and PR Kate de Cesare with restorer Robert Buhagiar and Din l-Art Ħelwa president Maria Grazia Cassar.

Last year, the Eden Leisure Group pledged its support to Din l-Art Ħelwa for the refurbishment of the church’s 18th century organ. This is another milestone in the restoration of Our Lady of Victory church, reputed to be the first building in Valletta following the Great Siege in 1565.

Kate de Cesare from the Eden Leisure Group, along with Maria Grazia Cassar from DLĦ, met restorer Robert Buhagiar to view the progress. In a few months, Mr Buhagiar completed a replica of the keyboard, using the same techniques and materials as would have been used originally. He also painstakingly restored the 287 pipes and the non-salvageable ones have been replaced by Italian metal experts.

DLĦ has entrusted Mr Buhagiar with the reconstruction and assembling of this precious instrument. It has been a laborious process over the past year, involving a complete restoration.

The exact date of the instrument is not known but studies relate to a payment made to Mastro Pietro Santucci in 1790 when the organ builder was paid 200 scudi for the construction and installation of the organ.

The instrument stood within a baroque wooden pipe organ cabinet in the organ loft above the main entrance, where it will be reinstated.

The organ should be fully restored by the end of this year, in time for Valletta 2018, when the capital will be showcased as the European capital of culture.