Cardona’s pound of flesh

Political leaders create attractive, popular images of themselves for the cameras. Depending on the individual, this could be down-to-earth, family-minded, trendy, strong or whatever. Putin rode around bare-chested on horseback, Bill Clinton played a saxophone and Tony Blair shook the hands of rock stars. Welcome to the world of spin.

The photograph of Joseph Muscat smiling to the cameras at a pastizzeria brought back his New Year video set in a kitchen. Both were contrived to craft a desirable image of the Great Leader. While the kitchen video fell flat, the pastizzi picture fared better.

The Prime Minister smiled benevolently from Is-Serkin. No criticism was tolerated. Insulting the National Pastry Snack is unpatriotic, if not downright treason, and a punishable offence. This is the special food of the Maltese People. We are an ancient race descended from the great and famous Pastizzilonians of Phoenicia.

How dare anyone speak against pastizzi? How could Ann Fenech imply that foreign guests might not love them too? This was an outrageous slur on the Maltese People! Off with her head! Or make her eat pastizzi until she repents.

Politicians invent and circulate these media images to present their ‘real’ perso­nalities. Beneath the nasty politics they are supposedly the guy next door, genuine, in touch with reality. They want to be trusted.

The media expect this. Some current affairs programmes begin by asking their political guests to reveal their favourite music or food. First we hear about spaghetti and guitars, before moving to politics. Politicians readily play along (do they have a choice?) and are fully aware that their personal lives are under scrutiny.

The assumption is that observing the character and lifestyle of politicians sheds light on their suitability to govern. Are they reliable or erratic, honest or dishonest, prudent or reckless? Do they have sound judgement, good values, appropriate friendships? Senior politicians holding the reins of power must expect to be scrutinised closely.

The latest politician whose reputation has fallen into the court of public judgement is Economy Minister Chris Cardona. Based on his behaviour patterns and choices, is he suitable to be Cabinet Minister? What do we know about him?

It is time for Cardona to be axed

We know that in 2015 he lived in a Portomaso flat of a friend with significant business interests. Such favours from businessmen to politicians are unacceptable, so naturally the press questioned him about this arrangement. He clarified that he had agreed to pay all the rent when he moves out after 10 months. Needless to say, sceptical eyebrows were raised at this explanation.

When elected deputy leader of the Labour Party in 2016, Cardona threatened that if anyone harms the PL politically, he would hit back harder. Hit by a sword (sejf), he would respond with an axe (mannara). He was even nicknamed Chris ‘Mannara’ Cardona for a while.

We also know that he recently gave jobs to the two sons of his colleague, Minister for Equality Helena Dalli.

He is politically responsible for Malta Enterprise, which has extended the contract of Sai Mizzi, wife of Minister Without Portfolio Konrad Mizzi, despite huge public controversy.

None of this is encouraging.

The public is also aware that Cardona enjoys frequenting bars. In a recent official visit to Dubai, he and his colleagues racked up a hefty alcohol bill from the minibar. They let this pass off as expen­ses until it was flagged by the National Audit Office, at which point he felt obliged to refund the money.

He has flatly denied the story that he allegedly visited a sex club in Germany while on an official trip this month. His credibility must be in the mud, as so far I have not met anyone who believes him.

Little wonder, as he has not yet provided a satisfactory account of his whereabouts that evening, although he has hinted that a crucial document is a minibar bill (of all things…) from the hotel. We will wait and see.

His heavy-handed reaction to this allegation was to slap precautionary warrants on the assets of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia to the tune of nearly €50,000, effectively aiming to freeze her personal bank accounts for a considerable period. He can hardly be that worried about not being paid if he wins the libel case. He just wants his pound of flesh.

He has been widely condemned for this excessive action, as seen in the spontaneous public response against it. People rallied to support Caruana Galizia, and in record time donated tens of thousands of euros to defy what is seen as an attempt to intimidate the press. The European Federa­tion of Journalists are submitting the case to the Council of Europe Platform for the Protection of Journalism. This will be the first time that a violation of press freedom in Malta is reported there.

What should we make of this behaviour? Is Cardona suitable to be a senior Cabinet minister? Should he be in a privileged position of responsibility, taking big and far-reaching decisions on our behalf?

In my view, politicians who target and shackle the financial assets of journalists have no place as leaders of this country and should not be in the Cabinet of Ministers. It is time for Cardona to be axed.

