Watch: No one-way traffic for this Sunday driver in Attard

Attard's Triq iż-Żagħfran has been a one-way road since time immemorial, but one driver this morning either did not know or did not care about the street's traffic rules.

In dash cam footage captured this morning and sent to the Times of Malta, a driver in a white car can be seen driving down the Attard road, against the flow of traffic.

Despite having plenty of room to pull over and turn around, the errant driver continues to nonchalantly head down the road, seemingly nonplussed by the road hazard they pose.

As dash cams have become more common, video footage of drivers disregarding traffic rules, running red lights and driving recklessly have become increasingly common.

Statistics released late last month revealed that traffic accidents caused 22 deaths last year.

