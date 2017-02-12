Advert
Sunday, February 12, 2017, 18:19 by

Ine Vancauter

Watch: Do you celebrate Valentine's Day?

We asked Valletta passers-by for their thoughts

Video: Chris Sant Fournier

With Valentine's Day around the corner, love is in the air - or is it? 

Times of Malta asked pedestrians in Valletta what they made of the celebration, and whether they planned on celebrating it with their special someone. 

Some said they felt Valentine's was a red letter day, but not everyone felt that way.

Watch the video clip above to see what people had to say. 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Man murdered in Marsa

  2. Almost €70,000 raised for Daphne Caruana...

  3. Safeguard politicians from intrusions in...

  4. Diplomats ordered not to use Malta’s EU...

  5. Waterspouts spotted as dark clouds loom...

  6. Shanghai Electric making €41,000 in...

  7. Muslim secondary school to shut down...

  8. New hope for Scottish mum as Maltese...

  9. PN to present bill for removal of...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 12-02-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed