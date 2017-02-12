Watch: Do you celebrate Valentine's Day?
We asked Valletta passers-by for their thoughts
With Valentine's Day around the corner, love is in the air - or is it?
Times of Malta asked pedestrians in Valletta what they made of the celebration, and whether they planned on celebrating it with their special someone.
Some said they felt Valentine's was a red letter day, but not everyone felt that way.
Watch the video clip above to see what people had to say.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.