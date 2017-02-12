Today's newspapers in review

The following are the top stories in national newspapers today.

The Sunday Times of Malta says Shanghai Electric is making €41,000 in profits every day selling energy back to Enemalta from the BWSC power plant it bought from the State electricity corporation in 2014. In another story, the newspaper says nine students from the Ħamrun secondary school have been moved to specialised support programs as the education authorities react to teachers’ concerns over unruly behaviour.

MaltaToday says the Attorney General had given the government a clear warning in 2014 that Malta could not win the bird trapping case.

The Malta Independent on Sunday says Minister Chris Cardona has dismissed the notion of submitting himself to a lie detector test.

Illum speaks to Justice Minister Owen Bonnici who described Daphne Caruana Galizia as a ‘hate blogger’.

Il-Mument says that according to the European Federation of Journalists, Minister Chris Cardona’s precautionary warrants against Ms Caruana Galizia are against the European Convention of Human Rights.

Kullħadd says PN MP Toni Bezzina wants to build a villa at a protected site beneath Mdina.

It-Torċa says the first gas generated electricity in Malta was produced last Thursday.