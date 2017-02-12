Opposition to present bill for removal of precautionary warrants against journalists

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

The Opposition is tomorrow presenting a bill in Parliament calling for the removal of precautionary warrants against journalists, PN leader Simon Busuttil said.

Addressing a big crowd in Sliema, Dr Busuttil spoke on the Chris Cardona brothel scandal saying the Economy Minister had taken an “extreme and savage measure” by requesting the courts to issue precautionary warrants against Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Dr Cardona’s actions were a clear threat to free speech, which was unacceptable in a democracy, Dr Busuttil said.

He said such an extreme action sent a clear message to all government critics in a bid to scare them.

He said if the Prime Minister truly believed in free speech, he would give his blessing to the Opposition bill.

Dr Busuttil also spoke on the Panama Papers scandal saying the two people closest to the Prime Minister were clients of a criminal organisation.

Referring to the news that Mossack Fonseca’s owners were charged with running what prosecutors dubbed a criminal organisation, Dr Busuttil said that Konrad Mizzi and Keith Schembri were clients of that very firm.

The two men used Mossack Fonseca to set up secret companies in Panama.

Dr Busuttil said the owner of a third Panama company was still unknown.

The Opposition leader said Prime Minister Joseph Muscat reacted angrily when asked who owned this third company in Parliament this week.

“The Prime Minister was angered by this question. He personally insulted me when the microphones were off. All I did was ask who owns the third company. Why does he get so angry? I think I know why, I think we will all get to know why eventually,” Dr Busuttil said.

Dr Busuttil warned that it was a clear threat to democracy when those at the very top turned a blind eye on corruption.

The Opposition leader also announced that the PN would be organising a national demonstration for liberty and democracy next Sunday.