New hope for Scottish mum as Maltese father is arrested in drug bust

Photo: Shutterstock

A Scottish mum who is battling her former partner over their son is hoping to get full custody after the father was arrested in a drug bust.

The Daily Record reported today that Daniel Borg Olivier, 39, who is battling Janice Dunn over son, was arrested following a cocaine and guns seizure in Malta.

The courts have already ruled that the boy, five, has to remain with the father until the case is resolved.

The newspaper reported that Mr Borg Olivier was arrested by undercover police officers while driving with his friend Ivan Xuereb, 48.

Mr Xuereb, the newspaper said, was found carrying around £12,000 worth of cocaine and a loaded gun and 49 rounds of ammunition were later found at his house.

It said he appeared in court last week where he refused to test. The mother has since made a fresh application for the son's custody.

She had spent nine months living in a budget hotel in Malta after being ordered back there in 2015 by the European Court of Justice over claims she had abducted her son.

She had to leave Frazer behind in June last year and return home to Barrhead, Renfrewshire, after running out of money.