Man murdered in Marsa
Updated with victim's name at 10.20am
A man was murdered in Marsa this morning. Sources said the victim, Sylvester Farrugia of Żurrieq, is known to the police. He was gunned down around 5am.
The police said they were informed there was the body of a man near his car in Triq Simpson early this morning. Although they were still investigating what could have led to the death, it appeared that the victim had been shot in the back.
The back window of his vehicle was shattered.
An inquiry is being held.
This is the second murder this year. A man was killed after a car exploded in Marsa on January 29.
