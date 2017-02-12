Man murdered in Marsa

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Video: Matthew Mirabelli

Updated with victim's name at 10.20am

Sylvester Farrugia

A man was murdered in Marsa this morning. Sources said the victim, Sylvester Farrugia of Żurrieq, is known to the police. He was gunned down around 5am.

The police said they were informed there was the body of a man near his car in Triq Simpson early this morning. Although they were still investigating what could have led to the death, it appeared that the victim had been shot in the back.

The back window of his vehicle was shattered.

An inquiry is being held.

This is the second murder this year. A man was killed after a car exploded in Marsa on January 29.